JMU women’s basketball takes on William & Mary Thursday

William & Mary at James Madison square off on Thursday
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team takes on a familiar opponent when they welcome William & Mary to the Atlantic Union Bank Center Thursday night.

The Dukes are coming off a 55-53 win against Wake Forest Sunday night. Head coach Sean O’Regan mentioned he was proud of his team’s resilience following the win.

William and Mary enters the contest with a 3-5 record while JMU sits at 6-3.

