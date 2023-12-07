JMU women’s basketball takes on William & Mary Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team takes on a familiar opponent when they welcome William & Mary to the Atlantic Union Bank Center Thursday night.

The Dukes are coming off a 55-53 win against Wake Forest Sunday night. Head coach Sean O’Regan mentioned he was proud of his team’s resilience following the win.

William and Mary enters the contest with a 3-5 record while JMU sits at 6-3.

