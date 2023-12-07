Cream of the Crop
JMU’s student - run public relations firm helps local businesses

By Shelby Martin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s Bluestone PR is Virginia’s only nationally affiliated, student-run public relations firm with paying clients.

The firm held a showcase on Wednesday, Dec 6th, to present their work with six local businesses and non-profits.

Firm director Charli Caylor said Bluestone has helped these businesses expand their reach in the Shenandoah Valley.

”We’ve helped them recruit new clients, members and people that they serve; and we’re really able to get the word out there,” said Caylor, “We’ve also been able to help them grow their social media pages. I know we’ve also helped start new businesses.”

Bluestone’s members said the firm has helped them grow, learn, and prepare to enter the workforce.

