Joshua Litten appears in court

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Timberville appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court Wednesday. Litten was taken into custody following a barricade incident and 19-hour-long standoff with law enforcement almost exactly one year ago.

He was originally wanted for failing to appear in court and a probation violation, but racked up several more charges after this incident.

Wednesday’s sentencing was continued because Litten’s attorney was not present in court.

The judge said he had to leave early for an emergency.

Litten is expected back in court on Dec 19 at 10 a.m.

