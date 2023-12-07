Keezletown residents oppose neighbor’s proposed airstrip

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - A group of Keezletown residents are making it known they do not want one of their neighbors to build a private airstrip in their community.

Next week the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hear a special use permit request to build a 1900 by 40-foot grass air strip and 2800 square foot on a property off Indian Trail Road. It would be built on a privately owned agriculturally zoned property but people who live nearby are asking supervisors to vote no.

“We don’t feel that with the area it’s right. We’ve got Massanutten right here, the winds coming off of that peak are very strong, there is constant wind, constant random weather, wind gusts, too many houses, it just doesn’t need to be here. We didn’t move next to an airport and we don’t want one moving next to us,” said Brian Bosley, a Keezletown resident who lives near the property.

Some people living in Keezletown spoke against the proposed private airstrip at a public hearing in November and signed a petition urging supervisors to deny the special use permit. Neighbors have several concerns, the biggest of which is safety.

“Believe it or not there are 3 or 4 small plane crashes a day in the United States. In Virginia alone last year there were 19 of those including places like New Market, Waynesboro, and Culpepper,” said Frank Gerlando, a Keezletown resident who lives near the property. “It’s the kind of thing where people will say ‘It can’t happen here’ Well it can happen here and it has happened in the immediate vicinity. There is just tremendous concern.”

Weather conditions are a big part of the safety concerns as the Keezletown area has a propensity for strong winds.

“This airstrip is going to be oriented in such a way that the wind predominately is going to be a crosswind to this whether landing or taking off from either direction. JMU did some studies several years ago two different times about wind in this area to see if it would be suitable for wind generation of electricity. It found that the average wind speed here is 6 miles per hour with gusts much higher than that, for a small plane coming in that’s a big gust of wind,” said Bosley.

Neighbors are also concerned about the amount of noise from a plane taking off and landing as well as the potential for lead emissions in the air. Many small planes still use leaded fuel and back in October, the EPA announced that lead emitted from airplanes can be a danger to public health.

“There are a number of studies that have been done by the EPA that show that the amount of lead that these small engines are emitting can be really hazardous to children,” said Gerlando.

“The potential for harmful lead emissions is especially concerning to those with children in the area. Right at the end of where this airstrip would be taking off or landing there are two homes that have children, on my street alone there are four houses that have kids. Lead byproduct is very dangerous to children of any age,” said Bosley.

Rockingham County’s code does allow for airstrips and even small-scale airports to be built on agriculturally zoned properties with a special use permit. However, the concerned neighbors argue that Keezletown’s changing nature should give supervisors cause for pause.

“The orientation is going to take it over all these houses that are all relatively newly built. I mean they’re all within the last ten years, this is not the Keezletown of 15 or 20 years ago that was all farm country,” said Gerlando.

WHSV reached out to the special use permit applicant for comment on Thursday but did not hear back.

