Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Police investigating reported sexual assault at Charlottesville school

Charlottesville police are asking city schools for more information about an alleged sexual assault that may have happened on one of their campuses.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking city schools for more information about an alleged sexual assault that may have happened on one of their campuses.

It’s an incident investigators heard about, but not from the schools, as would be required.

Police Chief Michael Kochis says he and Commonwealths Attorney Joe Platania have sent a written request to the schools for more information. In it, they also remind the schools that any reported sex crime on campus has to be shared with them.

“It’s all about the kids and keeping the kids safe,” Chief Kochis said. “I can tell you through my conversations with [Superintendent] Dr. Gurley, there’s nothing he takes more seriously than keeping the kids safe at the schools he’s charged with. And so, I have no doubt in my mind he wants to do just that.”

The police chief says he has been working to set up a time to meet with Dr. Gurley to learn more about the alleged incident.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Joshua Litten appears in court
Photo of Steven Oscar Iguess, 49, of Welsh, who went missing on Nov. 23. He is a part-time...
Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder end to the week
Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Resume: Suspect in Las Vegas university shooting graduated from Radford University
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests