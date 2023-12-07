Respiratory Tripledemic in Virginia

Cream of the Crop
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - These respiratory illnesses are the Flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Laura Lee Wight, Population Health Manager for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the Northwest Region of the Commonwealth is currently experiencing a moderate intensity level for flu-like illnesses.

Wight said across the state, 3.8& of emergency room and urgent care visits are for flu-like illnesses. COVID-19 made up about 11% of emergency care and urgent care visits, which is a slight decrease from last year.

”For RSV, the state as a whole is actually experiencing a continuing increase in emergency room and urgent care visits since August and we continue to see an increase trajectory of those cases,” said Wight.

With people traveling for the holidays, there can be an increase in reports of respiratory illness up until the spring time.

“With COVID-19 last year and years past we have seen these trends of illness increase when we get into November, December, January and then we when we start to get into the spring time we see these numbers decrease,” said Wight.

Wight said if you are feeling sick, you should stay home and get tested.

