Resume: Suspect in Las Vegas university shooting graduated from Radford University

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.(tonypolito.com)
By Pat Thomas, FOX5 Staff and WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in the killings of three people and the wounding of another at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas was a graduate of Radford University, according to his resume.

Our station KVVU in Las Vegas reports the suspect, killed in a shootout with police, has been identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito. A law enforcement official told the Associated Press Polito was a professor who had recently applied to work at the university, but was unsuccessful.

Sister station WITN reported Polito was previously a professor at East Carolina University. According to sources, Polito had been a tenured associate professor since August 2001 until he resigned Jan. 17, 2017.

Polito’s resume says before his stint at ECU, Polito’s academic career started at Virginia’s Radford University, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics. He then went on to graduate with his Masters in Business (MBA) from Duke University at Fuqua and most recently graduated with a Ph.D. in Operations Management from the University of Georgia at Terry.

WDBJ7 has requested information from Radford University, but has not heard back yet.

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured in the shooting, which took place on the university’s campus Wednesday.

