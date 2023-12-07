Cream of the Crop
Sources: JMU targeting Holy Cross’s Bob Chesney as next head coach

A James Madison helmet rests on the sideline during a football game against South Alabama on...
A James Madison helmet rests on the sideline during a football game against South Alabama on Sept. 30, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sources confirm to WHSV that James Madison is close to hiring Holy Cross’s Bob Chesney as it’s next head football coach.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting a deal is expected to come together in the near future.

In six seasons as head coach at Holy Cross, Chesney led the Crusaders to a 44-21 record, including a 29-8 mark the last three seasons. Prior to his arrival, Holy Cross went 23-45 during a six year run.

Chesney led Holy Cross to five consecutive first-place Patriot League finishes and four FCS playoff appearances.

Cross would take over for Curt Cignetti, who departed JMU Nov. 30 to become head coach at Indiana.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

