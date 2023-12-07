Strasburg musician to host unique concert in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Strasburg musician is preparing to bring a unique show to the historic Theatre Shenandoah in Edinburg in January. Jason Mendelson will be performing a solo concert tribute to famed musician Roger McGuinn called ‘Mendelson plays McGuinn’.

“It’s about 90 minutes and I just take audiences through Roger McGuinn’s whole career, songs that influenced him as a kid and teenager learning to play guitar, then of course through The Byrds, and lots of his solo songs,” said Mendelson. “Just like Roger McGuin’'s solo concerts it’s just going to be me so I’m switching instruments, I’m telling stories between all the songs, so it’s a really neat show.”

Jason Mendelson has been playing music all his life and has played in bands for 25 years. He’s most known for writing 91 original songs about metro stops in the D.C. area.

“It started just as one song, I wrote a song about the National Airport Metro Station renaming controversy. Then I started to think ‘Well there is probably an interesting story at every single one of these locations if you just do a little research’ and that’s what I did. Seven years later I had 91 songs, one for each station at the time,” said Mendelson.

Three years ago Mendelson and his wife moved to the Valley and have gone to numerous musicals and plays at the Theatre Shenandoah. Mendelson said he is excited to perform at the historic venue.

“We just love it, we love the historic building I mean it’s 100 years old and it was I think the town hall or the opera house at some point. So there’s a real history there and I like that they’re doing theatre there and keeping it alive rather than just tearing down another old building. So that really means a lot to me,” he said.

Mendelson said he is excited to be able to perform and share the songs of a musician who had a big impact on him.

“I’m just really happy to celebrate this great music and share it with folks who also love it and even maybe some new fans. Something we’re seeing with all these kinds of legacy acts is there is a ton of mileage left in these songs and young people are flocking to it,” he said.

During the show, Mendelson will also have some local music students working with him behind the scenes.

“I’m really excited to be involved with a local non-profit called Street Wise Studios. We offer various kinds of educational opportunities in the local music ecosystem for students so I’m working with the Strasburg High School Band Director,” said Mendelson. “We’ve got students who are interested in music production and live sound and things like that. We’ve put on programs where students learn how to run live sound, they’re the ones behind the board pushing the sliders and making it happen. We want to show students there are opportunities around here, they don’t have to graduate and move to Nashville or LA if they want to pursue this interest, they can do it right here in their backyard.”

Mendelson’s concerts will be held on January 27 and 28.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.