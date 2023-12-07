Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Teens face life in prison after allegedly stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers face life behind bars after allegedly stealing a pregnant woman’s vehicle with two of her children still inside.

Omari Brown and Zyquavion Sojourner, both 17 and of Crystal Springs, were arraigned in Mendenhall Municipal Court Wednesday. Both have been charged as adults. They have been charged with one count each of motor vehicle theft and two counts for kidnapping.

Their bond has been set at $550,000.

Zikavian Robinson, 18, of Crystal Springs, is currently being held in Rankin County. He is facing the same charges, as well as a warrant in Mendenhall and possibly in Brookhaven.

Tuesday afternoon, a woman, who is eight-months pregnant, entered a Shell station in Mendenhall, leaving her 3-year-old and 8-month-old in her vehicle.

That’s when a stolen silver car, taken from Brookhaven Saturday night, circled the gas station twice before a man in the passenger seat got out, jumped into the pregnant woman’s car, and took off.

The suspects later abandoned the mother’s vehicle on Highway 49 in Rankin County, switching to another car that ended up crashing on Gallatin near Highway 80 in Jackson after a brief chase.

If the three suspects face trial by jury, they face a max of life in prison for the kidnapping charges and max of 10 years plus $10,000 for motor vehicle theft.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Photo of Steven Oscar Iguess, 49, of Welsh, who went missing on Nov. 23. He is a part-time...
Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating
Joshua Litten appears in court

Latest News

Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder end to the week
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Spotswood Trail where the new indoor recreational center will be located.
Groundbreaking underway for new recreational center in Rockingham County