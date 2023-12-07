Timberville council to consider funding infrastructure projects

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Timberville Town Council is set to have a special meeting Thursday night to consider funding several infrastructure projects. If approved the town would use its American Rescue Plan Act funds for two water projects.

The council will consider using around $325,000 in ARPA funds for the installation of a water main line along Spar Mine Road.

“It’s going to connect the main water line on Main Street with one of the subdivisions out off of Spar Mine. When it was designed it had a smaller water line that comes in and feeds the subdivision so this will help provide better flow for fire protection,” said Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber.

The council will also look at funding a study to find a new water source for the town.

“We currently are good with our water sources as far as being able to produce enough water but as the town continues to grow we want to make sure we stay ahead of the curve and have enough water to provide for that future growth,” said Garber.

The town has asked for various firms to submit proposals to the town on areas it should look for water.

“About 10 or 15 years ago we had a gentleman that was associated with JMU at the time do a fracture trace analysis and he identified different areas where by looking at that analysis these are areas you might want to consider to drill wells. So we’re expanding on that work that he did and receiving proposals from these firms to do further study, more extensive study to find and see if we can identify areas that would be good places to drill test wells and potentially develop significant wells,” said Garber.

Garber said that Timberville already has around 120-150 homes that are slated to be built in the town in the future. He said there have also been discussions that various areas in and around town could be sites of future development.

“Currently our water sources are adequate for that growth but as that growth continues it will probably play upon itself. We have a couple of new businesses that are very likely to locate in the town that we’re very excited about and more businesses, more residences, it’s just kind of a snowball effect,” said Garber.

The town council will also consider a project to install permanent restrooms at the town’s American Legion Park. That project will be funded with ARPA money and a $50,000 grant from the Rockingham County Tourism Department.

The hope is to have the new restroom facility installed by the spring.

