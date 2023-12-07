Valley Interfaith Action seeks to bring transit system to Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Interfaith Action, a large community organization of Harrisonburg and Rockingham residents is seeking to bring a new transportation program to Rockingham County.

VIA is seeking to bring the JAUNT regional public transit system to Rockingham County. The Charlottesville-based program provides demand response public transportation to seven localities around the Charlottesville area.

“It’s demand response transit so you’re not having a big bus go around that’s empty, you’re taking reservations from people 24 hours in advance and then you’re using that to plan a route and go pick people up and take them to their destination,” said Bob Corso, a VIA member who recently toured JAUNT’s Charlottesville facility.

JAUNT uses smaller shuttles to provide free rides for people who need them. With riders scheduling rides at least 24 hours out, drivers can plan out routes to pick up as many nearby people as possible.

“It’s really a model that suits the needs of our community so we have a pretty high demand and a need for transit in our community without a lot of density. So a demand response door-to-door service is really a model that works for this community,” said VIA Co-Chair Pastor Adam Blagg.

Pastor Blagg said that the JAUNT system fits perfectly in a community like Rockingham County where there are lots of people who need transportation but they are more spread out than in a city like Harrisonburg.

“It’s a much more flexible transit system as opposed to a fixed route system. It works in rural and smaller areas where there is still a lot of demand but not as much density of population,” he said.

VIA said there are a lot of people in Rockingham County who don’t have access to reliable transportation and who would benefit greatly from the JAUNT system.

“Growing up in Rockingham County I understand the transportation needs of people especially in the poultry industry and in the hospital industry,” said Barbara Wampler Melby, a member of the VIA strategy team. “I give rides to people who do not have transportation and I love doing that but it leaves these people lacking independence.”

Melby also attended VIA’s tour of JAUNT in Charlottesville and said it was very impressive.

“It starts with a dispatcher and a room of people on the phones with computers and then it goes to the drivers and the route people. It’s just efficient,” she said. “The people are so dedicated to this because not only are these jobs for these people but I think it’s a passion for them to help people.”

Irma Serrano Carballido is a Rockingham County resident who does not have access to reliable transportation. She said that for people like her who don’t have transportation, it is very difficult to get to work, medical appointments, or church. She said she often has to walk three miles from her home to be able to get a ride into Harrisonburg.

Carballido said that JAUNT coming into Rockingham County would improve several areas of life for her and others with reliable transportation. She said that is why she supports the effort to bring the program to the area and hopes that others will out to support it on Thursday.

VIA is hosting a meeting on Thursday night at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren where it hopes to convince Rockingham County leadership and local corporate leaders to support the program. VIA is urging the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to vote in favor of bringing JAUNT to the county when it goes before the board in January.

“The quality of life for people in Rockingham County would be enhanced and made so much greater by having this transit system,” said Melby.

70% of the JAUNT program would be funded through state and federal funds while the other 30% of the cost would require a local match which can come from private or public sources. VIA Hopes to form a public-private partnership to cover the $200,000 local match.

If the county does approve the program in January VIA hopes that JAUNT vehicles will be on the road in Rockingham County by the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.