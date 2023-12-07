Waynesboro Police Department on Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is educating the public about Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.

The DMV- sponsored campaign informs people about the impact aging has on one’s driving ability, and runs from December 4th through December 8th.

From 2012 to 2021, the United States population of those over 65 increased by 29 percent, and seven thousand people over 65 were killed in traffic crashes. In 2021 alone, 70 percent of traffic crashes among older drivers involved other vehicles.

Sergeant Evan Bourne with WPD said it’s common to see drivers over 65 driving at slower speeds, and it mostly depends on factors like time of day and vision status.

While there isn’t one particular age that people should stop driving, Sergeant Bourne said there are certain signs that may indicate it’s time to step away from the wheel.

“That’s going to be dependent on the individual, and what your medical concerns are, your vision concerns , your reflexes and your physical fitness -- things like that,” he said, “But we can’t sum it up to a specific age that you should stop driving. It’s when these things are impacted to a point where you’re unsafe, then you probably shouldn’t be driving.”

Sergeant Bourne said the most important aspect of driving is driving defensively. If someone’s reflexes, vision and reaction times are impaired to where they can’t respond to a situation, they may need to stop driving. For those who are taking medications that inhibit their ability to operate a vehicle, or have medical issues that may cause them to lose control behind the wheel, it is safest to seek alternate transportation methods.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.