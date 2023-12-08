Cream of the Crop
AAA reports: Virginia sees lowest average of gas prices this year

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s some good news for daily and upcoming holiday commuters.

“It’s a little early out there, we’re not quite to Christmas but drivers are finding a gift out there not at the tree but at the pumps, we’re actually seeing the lowest gas price average of the year for Virginia,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

Thursday, AAA announced the average gas prices for Virginians are the lowest they have been all year, averaging $3.08 a gallon.

“Recently the OPEC+ countries have agreed to voluntary output which means they are producing less fuel for the pumps which in some years has really caused some issues where crude oil prices and gas prices have shot up but we have not seen that happen... so we’ve seen a nice price drop with crude oil prices which in turn turns into a drop for gas prices,” Dean said.

Dean said if crude oil prices don’t climb high and nothing impacts the industry drivers can expect to see gas prices maintained or continue to drop.

Harrisonburg is averaging $3.11 down two cents from last week.

Dean said the lowest prices in the Valley can be found in Waynesboro.

