Beneficial rain on the way but will this end the drought?

(WHSV) - A very strong cold front is on the way for Sunday and this will bring in much needed rain, but is it enough to end the drought?

This is how much rain would be needed to end the drought. The problem is that you need rain over a period of time, one large storm isn’t always the best way. Snow is the best way to put moisture back in the ground but typically our snowiest days come in January and February.

How much rain needed to end the drought. As of 12-7-2023 (Maxuser | WHSV)

CURRENT DROUGHT

Here’s a look at the current drought for the area, updated on Thursday, December 7th, 2023

So we do still need a substantial amount of moisture across the area to end the drought . Now with the frontal system for Sunday, we will have showers through the day and then likely a line of heavy rain with gusty winds late day and into the evening. Flooding is not a concern because of how dry we’ve been. Overall rainfall potential is in the 1-2″ range, but it may end up being closer to 1″-1.50″ for most areas.

With ongoing storms to our south, this can sometimes ‘rob’ us of some of the energy and lead to slightly lower rainfall amounts. Highest rainfall totals will be along and east of the Blue Ridge. This is where rainfall can top 2″-3″ with a few locally higher amounts.

What to expect with the next front on Sunday (WHSV)

It will also be windy Sunday with the strongest winds coming in late afternoon and into the evening closer to when the front starts to cross. Gusts for most at times 25-35mph but across the Allegheny mountains and even some parts of the Blue Ridge, gusts can top 45mph at times.

Behind the front temperatures cool quickly and rain turns to snow for the Allegheny mountains. Drier air will likely work in for the rest of the area before temperatures cool enough to support snow. Even if there were to be a quick changeover with lingering moisture outside of the Alleghenies, it would be short lived.

After this front, the long range outlook does not look extremely promising for a lot of moisture through the rest of December but there could be potential for more moisture at the very end of the month into the new year. Now whether that’s rain or snow, that’s still the question but what we are saying is that there is a little more indication of some active storm tracks at the very end of December.

Overall yes, this is a much needed rain on Sunday and will put a nice dent in our ongoing drought. However no, it’s not expected to end the drought. Updates on your local forecast from the WHSV First Alert Storm Team can be found on the WHSV Weather App. (This is different from the news app).

