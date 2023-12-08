Bridgewater dedicates new park to honor local veterans

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) -The town of Bridgewater honored its local veterans with a dedication ceremony for a new park. The new park is located on North Main Street and features a wall with plaques honoring the brave men and women who served our country.

Currently, the wall occupies eleven plaques honoring former service members including one veteran who served in World War 1.

Bridgewater Town councilman and Navy Veteran, Steven Schofield said it’s important to show appreciation to those who risked their lives for our freedom.

Schofield also said the town is working diligently to assist former servicemen and women in need.

“I think this town along with veteran organization, we have some new leadership. Particularly here in the VFW and Bridgewater and I think they are working hard. There are many veteran issues because we just came out of OIF and OEF so there are a lot more younger veterans.” Schofield said

You can purchase a plaque for a veteran to be placed on the wall at the Bridgewater Community Center.

The net proceeds will benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8644 in Bridgewater.

