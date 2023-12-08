Cream of the Crop
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Kendall Simmers

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - “I try to make up for my size in my strength and speed.”

At 5 feet 5 inches tall, Kendall Simmers is shorter than the average elite softball player. This fall, the Turner Ashby shortstop committed to NC State to play ACC softball.

“I’ve always wanted to play Power Five softball,” said Simmers. “It’s been my dream and I’m super excited.”

Last season, Simmers hit .482 with 11 doubles, nine home runs, and 32 RBIs. She was voted the 2023 Region 3C Player of the Year.

“She’s a great role model for the younger kids,” said Turner Ashby softball coach Clint Curry. “Through Kendall, they can see that hard work pays off.”

Simmers coaches youth softball teams in the area as she inspires the next generation of athletes on and off the diamond.

“I had that support when I was growing up. Leaving that legacy and culture is very important to me,” added Simmers.

At NC State, Simmers plans to study biology on a premed track, using her athletic experience to help others learn more about themselves.

“Knowing how the body works is so interesting to me,” said Simmers.

Simmers will play for the Knights in her final season of high school softball this spring.

