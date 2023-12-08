Child Safety Center providing support for abuse victims at new Woodstock location

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - After being closed for three years, the Child Safe Center in Shenandoah County has reopened at a new location in Woodstock. The Winchester-based child advocacy center had to close its Woodstock office during the COVID pandemic.

“We closed our office in Woodstock temporarily and had that time to kind of regroup and really have this space redesigned, reimagined, and opened with a much more child-friendly vision and focus,” said Kelly Bober, Executive Director of the Child Safe Center.

The new office was designed by Bober’s daughter, an architectural graduate from JMU. The nonprofit provides support to children who have been abused.

“We’re open every day providing different services here. Our whole agency sees about 250 children a year and a quarter of them are from this location so we’ll be seeing quite a few children here,” said Bober.

The Child Safety Center plays an important role in the community, as child abuse is far more common than you may think.

“One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted before they graduate high school which is alarmingly high, certainly way more than the 250 children that we see, but those children who make an outcry we are able to bring them in and provide those services that they need to be able to start that journey of healing,” said Bober.

The center provides a safe place for children to go to make their initial statements and do forensic interviews following an instance of abuse.

“If you and I were ever the victim of a crime we would traditionally go to law enforcement, the police department, and that’s really not the best setting for children so instead you have a site like the Child Safe Center,” said Bober.

Beyond conducting the initial reporting of child abuse the center offers free services to help children deal with their trauma.

“On all of our children, we do what’s called trauma screenings, we really want to get an idea of how their abuse has impacted them. So for children who have high trauma scores meaning that they’re distressed, we’ll bring them back in for free therapy services,” said Bober. “We offer a variety of therapies, we have one that’s called trauma-focused therapies which is for older children to kind of reprocess what’s happened to them and kind of work through it and move beyond it.”

In addition to therapy, the center also provides support for children as their abuse cases go through the court process.

“We have a special closet at our main site for children who have to testify and it’s called the kids court closet. We collect little suits and dresses for kids who are going to have to testify and maybe don’t have something appropriate to wear,” said Bober. “We help kids get ready for court and we have advocacy services who are able to provide support to not only the child but the entire family throughout the process.”

Bober said that research shows children who don’t receive help for their trauma suffer negative long-term effects, something the Child Safe Center hopes to prevent.

“We’re really trying to get involved and find these kids when they’re young so we can really change that for them and make it so that they have healthy coping strategies and can move forward on a path of resiliency and strength,” she said.

