Corporate and county officials back transportation system in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday night, more than 350 people gathered at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren to encourage corporate and county officials to support its transportation efforts.

“We have a whole group of young adults who are willing and able to work that simply don’t have the transportation, they live with their parents a lot of times and both parents work, so they sit at home, get in trouble on social media when they’ve been offered an opportunity to work but they simply don’t have the transportation to get there,” Lisa Will, a supporter of transportation system said.

Valley Interfaith Action (VIA) met Thursday in hopes of getting support from corporate sponsors and elected officials and they did just that.

Sentara RMH through its Sentara Cares program said it will make a $50,000 grant to VIA’s transportation system.

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Dewey Ritchie and Rick Chandler were also in attendance.

They both said they would vote yes on Jan 10 when this system is on the board’s agenda.

VIA was formed in March of this year and members have seen a great need for improving transportation and child care within the county.

”This is a huge need and just for the sake of having a social life sometimes it might be nice to be able to visit friends or grandparents and have a little freedom,” Will said.

VIA is seeking to bring JAUNT regional public transportation system to Rockingham County.

JAUNT is based in Charlottesville and currently provides transportation to seven localities there.

“It helps me out to not get out of my responsibility take me to special places like COSTCO and back and I cannot take my grandparents out of the house or my parents out of the house,” Chase, a supporter of transportation system said.

