Crash causing delays on I-81 N

By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said a vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81.

According to VDOT, the crash is at mile marker 251 on I-81 N, and involves multiple vehicles.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed, and backups are around 4 miles.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

