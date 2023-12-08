First Chick-fil-A in Lexington adds 100 jobs to area

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington has its first Chick-fil-A restaurant, Chick-fil-A North Lee Highway.

It’s at 25 Hotel Drive, and according to the company, it means 100 new full- and part-time jobs for the area. It opened December 7.

Owner-operator Stephen Bruner, a US Army veteran and Army Reserves ROTC instructor at Virginia Military Institute, celebrated the opening by donating $25,000 to Feeding America to be distributed to southwest Virginia partners.

“The Lexington community has been so welcoming, and my family and I are extremely blessed with this opportunity,” said Bruner. “Outside of the United States Army, the only business I would align my family and I with would be Chick-fil-A due to its community-driven purpose, high standards, and its emphasis on Guest and Team Member care.”

The restaurant is also recognizing 100 “local heroes making an impact in the Lexington area” by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

