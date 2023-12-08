Former Richmond mom waits in agony for her son’s release from Hamas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Oct. 7 is a day that triggered sleepless nights for many Israelis and Palestinians, including one former Richmond mom, Rachel Goldberg.

“I was home having a cup of tea, and the bomb sirens started to go off in Jerusalem,” said Goldberg. “So I woke my daughters up, and we went into the bomb shelter. When I came out, turned on my phone and messages from WhatsApp came through.”

The messages were from Goldberg’s 23-year-old son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

“It said I love you, and the second one said I’m sorry,” Goldberg recounts.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin sends his Mom a message during Hamas' surprise attack on Israel. "I love you, and I'm sorry" (Matt Krieger)

Goldberg learned Hersh, who had attended a music festival the night before, was taken hostage during Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel the first Sabbath of October.

A video, which is the only evidence Goldberg has that Hersh is alive, shows Hersh being loaded into the back of a truck with other hostages and part of his arm blown off.

Now, Rachel and her husband, Jon Polin, travel all over the world shining light on Hersh’s capture, praying for his release and pushing for the aid he needs.

“Really, it’s a trauma, but I also have to separate myself from being in constant terror and trauma.” Goldberg said, “And be a human being because I need to save him, and in order to do that, I need to be functioning.“

Hersh Goldberg-Polin's mother says he loves soccer and working with kids. (Family Photo)

Hersh lives his adult life as a soccer lover and a peacemaker working with a youth organization in Israel that brought Israeli-Jews and Muslim Arab children together, two worlds that are often divided.

However, when it comes to his childhood, the River City was his home.

“The kids their childhood memories are steeped in Richmond,” said Goldberg.

Hersh's family lived in Richmond as a kid. (Family Photo)

Hersh went to Weinstein JCC for preschool, and Rudlin Torah Academy; the support from the Richmond Community has a special place in Rachel’s heart.

“From the moment this happened, the Richmond community has been so loving, supportive, active and advocating, and that’s the most important thing,” said Goldberg.

Rachel says the biggest torture she faces is waiting and the unknown, but she holds onto her faith at a time when it guides her to believe in a shining light.

“The message of Hanukkah is that there was a little bit of light, and instead of diminishing, it grew,” said Goldberg, “I pray for all of us, no matter what religion we are or where we are coming from, that the light in the world increases.

