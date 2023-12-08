Kozlova’s 20 point effort leads JMU past William & Mary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kseniia Kozlova scored 20 points and three other JMU players scored at least 10 points as the Dukes took down William & Mary 75-56 Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

William & Mary led by five points after a quarter of play and even led by six points halfway through the second quarter. However, the Dukes would go on to outscore the Tribe 49-24 the rest of the game.

Ashanti Barnes totaled 14 points and nine boards, Jamia Hazell had 12 points and four assists while Peyton McDaniel totaled 10 points and nine rebounds.

JMU breaks for Finals Week before traveling to take on Maine Dec. 17.

