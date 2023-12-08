Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

No one seriously hurt in Rockingham County school bus crash

School bus crash at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.
School bus crash at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Several students were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County.

The crash involved bus 89 and happened at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.

According to Spotswood High School Principal Rad Dansey, no one was seriously hurt, but several students from Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School were taken to the hospital. The parents of those students are being notified and RCPS administrators are going with them.

The other students are headed to school.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A James Madison helmet rests on the sideline during a football game against South Alabama on...
JMU hires Holy Cross’ Bob Chesney as head football coach
Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing children
Animals are now being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served...
Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Milder end to the week
WHSV Fast Cast 12-8-23
Birthdays and Anniversaries - Dec. 8
Comprehensive Transportation Plan