Odds of a white Christmas

Wide range in weather history for holiday
Christmas tree farm
Christmas tree farm(WWNY)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas season is upon us but that doesn’t promise a cold, snowy holiday every year during this festive time. In fact, some Christmases during past years have been very warm.

WARMEST CHRISTMASES

The warmest temperatures on Christmas were during 2021 when many locations were just shy of 70 degrees, nearly 25 degrees above the average high of 44 degrees.

Warm Historical Christmas Holidays
Warm Historical Christmas Holidays(whsv)

COLDEST CHRISTMASES

While some Christmas afternoons have been quite warm, there have been several years that featured much colder weather.

Below are the coldest high temperatures for Christmas across the region. Several of these records came during the 1980s.

Historically Cold Christmas Holidays
Historically Cold Christmas Holidays(whsv)

During 2020, snow fell overnight from Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. However, there wasn’t enough snow to be considered a true “white Christmas”. To be a considered a true “white Christmas”, there needs to be at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7am Christmas morning, measured by the National Weather Service.

How they officially measure snowfall can be found here.

ODDS OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS

So what are the odds of seeing a white Christmas in 2023? While it’s too early to know for sure, the end of December looks likely to be colder than the several warm days that we’ve seen off and on to begin the month.

The potential for increased storm systems appears likely by the end of December. However, that does not promise snow with any specific event.

The odds of a white Christmas are below, with Harrisonburg having a 17 percent change at seeing at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7am.

Historical Chance of a White Christmas
Historical Chance of a White Christmas(whsv)

