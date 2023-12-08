Previewing the 2023 Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade is happening on Saturday, Dec. 9, and organizers said they look forward to seeing the community come together every year for the parade.

Carolyn Bragg, a co-chair for the Parade, said the idea of having a parade was talked about for years, and one day they decided to make it happen.

“After several years we finally said ‘let’s just do it’, and we put together a team of community members and developed what we have today!” Bragg said. “This is the kind of event that draws small towns and small communities together.”

This is the tenth anniversary of the first parade, which takes place on Draft Avenue. Bragg said the parade has taken place in all kinds of weather and that it makes her happy to see people show up regardless of the weather.

The parade begins at 4 p.m., and will last between an hour-and-a-half to two-hours, and the Grand Marshal is Martha Mikell. Mikell has taught at Stuarts Draft High School since 2006 and Bragg said she was chosen to honor her work with students, and for mentoring and supporting them over the years.

“Mikell truly embodies the meaning of community spirit.” Bragg said. “We also want to celebrate and recognize all of our teachers, administrators and educators, and thank them for what they do!”

Lineup positions are filled by small and local businesses and organizations, as well as industries that operate in and around Stuarts Draft.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the past year and a great way to get visibility to your business.” Bragg said. “It’s all local businesses and local groups and organizations. It’s about being one as a community.”

The parade starts at the railroad tracks on Draft Avenue at 4 p.m., and Bragg said people can set chairs up, stand and watch, and there will be areas where people can watch the parade from their vehicles. Bragg said a lot of people stand near Guy K. Stump Elementary School, which is where someone will be set up calling out each entry as they go by.

“Rejoicing Life Church offers free cookies and hot chocolate, there will be a food truck at the elementary school, and you can park in Stuarts Draft Park and walk down if you like.” Bragg said.

This is an event for the community to come together and enjoy seeing and getting to know local businesses, while celebrating the holiday season and looking forward to the new year, according to Bragg.

“This is about family and neighbors and celebrating all that is good in the season.” Bragg said.

If you’d like to learn more about the Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade, you can visit their Facebook page.

WHSV will livestream the parade on the WHSV Facebook page starting at 4 p.m.

