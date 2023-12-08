Riverheads meets Radford in VHSL Class 2 State Championship

(WHSV) - Riverheads looks to capture an eighth straight state championship Saturday in Salem. The Gladiators take on undefeated Radford, whose looking to make history of their own.

The Bobcats are making their first state championship appearance in 14 years. Radford is also seeking its first undefeated season since 1972.

Riverheads, 13-1, is coming off a dominating performance against Poquoson in the Class 2 state semifinals 37-7 while Radford took down Class 2′s defending state champion Graham.

Kickoff is slated for 11:30 a.m. at Salem Stadium. Check out the videos below to get ready for Saturday’s game, including a roundtable discuss with WHSV’s Jarvis Haren and WDBJ sports anchor Anthony Romano previewing the matchup.

This article will be updated so check back to hear from Radford head coach Michael Crist discuss facing Riverheads.

Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross on returning to Salem

Riverheads aims to capture eighth straight state championship

Class 2 State Championship Roundtable with WDBJ

WHSV's Jarvis Haren and WDBJ sports anchor Anthony Romano discuss the VHSL Class 2 State Championship game between Riverheads and Radford

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.