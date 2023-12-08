Cream of the Crop
Rockingham County comprehensive plan revision continues

Vehicles traveling on the interstate
By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Rockingham County staff are reviewing and revising the comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan is a twenty-year guide, revised every five years, and focuses on different topics that range from land use, development, economic growth, and natural and cultural resources

Updating the plan is a joint effort between the County’s Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, residents, business owners, and other stakeholders.

Several different factors were studied to help determine the location of new transportation projects.

Rockingham County Director of Community Development, Rhonda Cooper, said a huge component of the transportation chapter is incorporating the state-wide plan into the local transportation chapter.

“It’s a requirement by the state of Virginia, the state law to take into account the state-wide plan as well as the metropolitan planning organization, long-range transportation plan,” Cooper said.

Cooper said, it is essential the plans are in harmony

The county will present the draft revisions to the Stone Spring urban development area on January 2.

