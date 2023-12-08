Valley Health extends contract with Anthem Blue Cross as long-term negotiations continue

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health has extended its current contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance through March 31, 2024. The contract was set to expire on Dec. 31.

Valley Health and Anthem are continuing to negotiate a new long-term contract that would ensure thousands of Anthem clients will maintain their health coverage when receiving care at Valley Health facilities.

“Both parties continue to negotiate in good faith. As a result of being in active negotiations, our contract has been automatically extended through March 2024. Nothing has changed for our patients; they continue to have in-network coverage with Anthem during ongoing negotiations,” said Valley Health CEO Mark Nantz in a statement to WHSV.

Last year Valley Health sued Anthem for over $11.4 million in past-due payments and a settlement was reached in April.

Nantz said that he remains optimistic about reaching contract terms with Anthem. He said the biggest reason for the lengthy negotiations is that Payor contracts are very complicated and there are a lot of details that must be ironed out.

“Payor contracts are deeply complex and include not only high-level payment and pricing agreements but also hundreds of pages of contract language and payment terms. We are reviewing every aspect of the contract including reimbursement rates, provider network participation, rate schedules, and much more, all of which have an impact on the negotiations and final contract benefits,” said Nantz.

The ongoing negotiations are very important for Valley Health’s financials.

“Fair contracts with insurance companies have a great impact on the financial health of hospitals, that is why negotiations are so important. Valley Health continues to be financially strong and is proud to serve our community now and in the future,” said Nantz.

Nantz said that the goal is to have a final decision on the negotiations by Dec. 31.

