VDOT preparing for the winter season

Vehicles in traffic on the interstate.
Vehicles in traffic on the interstate.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing their resources to handle winter weather.

Resources included in the preparation include:

  • A 220 million dollar budget for snow removal efforts
  • More than 2,300 crew members
  • More than 10,200 pieces of snow removal equipment
  • More than 702,000 tons of salt, sand, and treated abrasives
  • And more than 1.9 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

Ken Slack with VDOT Staunton District said their biggest resource is their team.

“We have thousands of employees at VDOT that are involved in one way or another with snow removal operations. Not just the folks that are out there literally pushing the snow and spreading the salts and abrasives but also the support crews.” Slack said.

As we head deeper into the winter seasons, Slack said there are a few things drivers should remember while traveling.

  • If you don’t need to travel DON’T
  • Keep your speed down
  • Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles
  • And Give yourself time to react

