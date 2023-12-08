VMNH mobile display open to the public

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) held its ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the next step towards bringing the campus to Waynesboro.

On Dec. 8, the mobile display unit gifted to the VMNH from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts was opened for people in the public. Though the display will not be open 24/7, when VMNH has special events, the displays will change and be operated by people who work for the museum.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought a revitalized sense of excitement to both citizens and leadership of Waynesboro, as the next step in the plan is to break ground for the 28,000 sq. ft. building coming to Constitution Park.

Waynesboro’s director of economic development Greg Hitchin said the museum is a small piece of the puzzle for the rapid growth coming to Waynesboro.

“If we can put together enough half-day attractions like this museum or the Crozet tunnel or the frontier culture museum and other things around the area, then it creates a great opportunity for people to come and spend days in one place,” Hitchin said.

Hitchin said as more tourism destination comes to Waynesboro and the rest of the Valley, more prospective businesses like Northrop Grumman will come to the area as well.

”Everything comes together, companies come here because of the quality of life, the museum is part of the quality of life,” Hitchin said. “The quality of life expands here because of the companies that come here. It’s a big circle. We’re grateful that we have a lot of activity in that circle and we’re looking forward to even greater activity.”

Though there are no VMNH shovels in the ground yet in Waynesboro, Hitchin and the museum team said they are excited to see something happen within the next two years.

