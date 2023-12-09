Cream of the Crop
Blasting project in Staunton set to begin around December 13

Moore Street
Moore Street
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STAUTON, Va. (WHSV) - The blasting project will be on Moore Street to prepare for the construction of workface housing/apartment complex.

In an email to WHSV, Staunton Assistant Fire Marshal, Perry Weller, said vibrations from blasting are common. The National Fire Protection Association sets limits to the amount that can be used, air blast decibel limits, and ground vibration limits.

The weather plays a part in how much vibrations are felt. If the sky is overcast, this tends to deflect the air blast back down and makes the blast seem stronger than one conducted during a clear day, according to Weller.

The Staunton Fire Marshal requested that residents within the Florida Avenue, Gordon Street, Moore Street, Mineola Street, and Hilltop Drive areas are notified by the blasters a week before the blasting is scheduled to begin.

If you have a complaint, you can reach out to the Fire Marshal with your name, address, phone number, the location of the blasting operation, the person or company causing the complaint and a description of the complaint.

