Chesney arrives in Harrisonburg, meets with JMU football team

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New James Madison football coach Bob Chesney arrived in Harrisonburg Friday afternoon.

JMU social media accounts posted a video showing Chesney getting out of a plane at Shenandoah Valley Airport, where he was greeted by Athletic Director Jeff Bourne.

“As we built our profile for the JMU football head coach and researched candidates, Bob Chesney was among the first names on the list,” said Bourne in a letter to JMU fans. “We conducted a thorough search and vetted profiles for over five dozen candidates, but no matter how many coaches we evaluated, Bob stayed right at the top of the list.”

Chesney toured Bridgeforth Stadium, addressed the team, and watched JMU’s practice for their upcoming bowl game Dec. 23 against Air Force.

JMU will formally introduce Chesney on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. WHSV will have coverage of his introductory press conference.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.