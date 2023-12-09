Disc golf tournament happening Saturday at Shenvalee Golf Resort

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday morning at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market, pros from around the country will be participating in the Apple Valley Disc Golf Championship.

Organizers said this fast-growing sport is a site to see for spectators all around.

Bobby Jones christened the first nine holes of this historic golf course in 1927, according to project manager at Shenvalee Golf Resort Mark Williams, and nearly 100 years later -- disc golf will now be added to the list of things the course has experienced.

50 players and 15 disc golf pros will participate in Saturday’s tournament.

“It’s surprising the growth rate you know compared to 10 years ago in disc golf no one knew what it was and actually, in the Shenandoah Valley they hardly knew what it was but it is growing by leaps and bounds,” Williams said.

Williams coordinated with Nathan Huges who designes disc golf course and made the dream of disc golf in the Valley a reality.

“It’s not on my TV, it’s not on my radio but it’s all over the place,” Williams said. “We started thinking what the possibility of having it at an actual ball golf resort and what it meant ... and what it meant is you’re on a very nice course.”

Williams said New Market allows them to be in the middle of Harrisonburg and Winchester which have more amateur and interest in disc golf.

“People want to see this they want to know what it is, they want to know what all the buzz is about,” Williams said.

The Apple Valley Disc Golf Tournament will start at 9 a.m.

Williams said spectators are welcome to come watch and learn more about the sport.

