Harrisonburg Fire Department encourages drivers to keep winter emergency kits

By Shelby Martin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As winter approaches, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is reminding people to keep their cars well-stocked in case of an emergency.

The fire department encourages drivers to have an emergency kit in the car at all times but says it is especially important to do so during colder months. According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, 75% of all winter weather-related deaths occur on the road, either from vehicle accidents or drivers becoming stranded.

“We recommend having things like nonperishable foods, some sort of bottle of water, jumper cables, a fire extinguisher and flashlights with extra batteries,” said Paul Helmuth, the deputy emergency coordinator for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, “Have a first aid kit; have some blankets. You’ll want some tools, like a shovel and some sort of cone, flare, or some sort of device to warn people that you’re stopped.”

Helmuth added that people tend to forget blankets and shovels the most.

