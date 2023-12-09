‘I enjoy making people happy’, Greenville hairstylist announces retirement after 54 years

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Main Street in Greenville sits a building that was once the post office and a chiropractor before Joe Fauber moved in. After 53 years in business, Fauber announced he will be retiring in June 2024. WHSV visited Joe’s Styling Salon to hear his story, and what the community has meant to him after all these years.

Growing up in Vesuvius, Fauber said when he was in school a store owner asked him what he planned on doing when he graduated from high school. That conversation would change his life.

“I told him I hadn’t given it much thought.” Fauber said. “He asked me what I thought about being a barber, and I told him I’d have to think on that.”

Fauber went on to explain the store owner told him to wear a coat and tie to school the next day and they’d take a trip, and said he had no idea where he was going.

“I came in the next day, and he told me we were going to Woodrow Wilson, and he took me to the barber school that was there.” Fauber said. “I did my schooling there and things were developing quick, and they asked me to go to the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind to help cut hair.”

At the beginning, Fauber said he was hesitant, but he eventually found his groove and even led the group after a while. Fauber also cut hair at Western State Hospital, and he said it was like doors kept opening for him.

Fauber opened his own shop in Steeles Tavern and after a while he moved to the plaza in Greenville, but it wouldn’t be long before he’d be on the move again. He was told his rent would be raised and Fauber decided to look for a new location. One of his customers, who happened to be a realtor, told him about a building across the street that was available.

“Before I came in it was the Greenville Post Office, then a Chiropractor before I came in.” Fauber said.

Almost 54 years later, Fauber said he’s made a lot of great friends and he’s going to miss the customers and the interactions. From doing house calls for people unable to make it to the shop, to cutting hair for funeral homes, Fauber said he loves helping his community and his friends.

“I enjoy making people happy.” Fauber said. “When I’m working on their hair and they’re so pleased with what I’m doing, it gives me a great satisfaction. So many precious memories”

Fauber said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the community and his friends.

“I can’t thank them enough for their longtime commitment and loyalty.” Fauber said. “There’s barber shops on almost every corner, but they still come to me.”

Whenever a customer is in a time of need, Fauber said he will always be there for him.

Fauber’s retirement doesn’t take place until June 29, 2024, and he said he and his wife plan on traveling together and go on mission trips.

“It’s been an interesting ride, but it’s worked out great for me.” Fauber said. “I highly recommend this for someone who wants to be in business for themselves.”

For people wanting to start their own business, Fauber said work hard, be disciplined, and be willing and happy to serve your community.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.