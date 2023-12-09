Local brewery partners with Mercy House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This holiday season, The Friendly Fermenter, a brewery in Downtown Harrisonburg, is raising funds for Mercy House.

“Mercy House is about giving a hand up, not about giving a handout,” said Noah Yoder, the non-profit’s aftercare case manager, “We understand that everyone who faces homelessness is usually dealing with a different set of circumstances that have brought them to that place.”

Yoder works at Mercy House’s Harrisonburg location. The non-profit has a shelter and a 90-day program to help homeless families restore their self-sufficiency, addressing the barriers that led them to housing insecurity. Mercy House will pair families with a case worker and provide services like childcare and after-school tutoring.

“We give you the tools necessary to make sure that you don’t have to go through that situation ever again,” said Yoder, “And so, when you’re investing in Mercy House, you’re investing directly into the families of our community.”

The Friendly Fermenter is hosting a holiday raffle to raise funds for the non-profit. Guests can purchase five-dollar tickets and will be entered to win a six-foot-tall teddy bear and a $50 gift card to the brewery.

”The Friendly Fermenter has been a big supporter of Mercy House ever since they came into town,” Yoder said, “Ever since Shawn opened his doors.”

Before working at Mercy House, Yoder was a bartender at the Friendly Fermenter. For owner Shawn Gatesman, the partnership between the brewery and the charity just made sense.

“That relationship has just kind of continued to build on itself,” said Gatesman, “And when I opened the Friendly Fermenter, I always envisioned us doing some sort of philanthropy.”

Yoder said the funds will give families the means to succeed on their own.

“It’s either going to help them get work boots for their jobs,” he said, “It’ll help them with a gas voucher to get to and from work or it’s going to keep the lights on at our shelter, and that’s the biggest thing.”

Eventually, Yoder hopes to raise enough money to build a new playground for the children at the shelter.

“They need a safe place to play,” he said.

