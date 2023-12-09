Cream of the Crop
Potential health impacts of homelessness during the Winter months

Staunton Augusta Family YMCA in Staunton
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People can drop off items at the Staunton-Augusta YMCA for those who do not have a place to go to stay warm.

Gleamer Sullivan said she started collecting donations after she met someone who was looking for resources to help people who could not find shelter.

“I thought of some different items that I could gather up from the community and so I just decided to give her the items and she gave them directly to the folks that needed them,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said she wanted to bring homeless people items to stay warm, especially those with medical issues. “It is really hard to heal when you do not have a warm, dry place where you can rest,” said Sullivan.

There is a flyer with a list of items that are needed, Sullivan said she had guidance from people who work directly with the people who do not have shelter to make the list.

“Warm boots, warm coats, hats, undergarments so they can layer. Blankets, very warm sleeping bags, tents and tarps,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said there are some items that people do not think about donating.

“Fungal medication is something that often people do not think about. Reusable water bottles, so they can go and fill up a bottle without having to find another disposable water bottle,” said Sullivan.

Dr. Clint Merritt, Population Health Vice President at Augusta Health, said there are higher rates of hospitalizations for people experiencing homelessness.

“Diabetes tends to be much more difficult to control when you are homeless. COPD troubles are worse, we even see higher rates of cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes for folks who are experiencing homelessness,” said Dr. Merritt.

The colder months can bring more challenges.

“Winter time brings all of our viruses like flu, COVID-19, RSV, and the health problems that come with that and that is much harder to manage when you have barriers with coming to the doctor,” said Dr. Merritt.

There are higher rates of emergency room visits and hospitalizations across the community the cold weather months. Those levels are higher for the population experiencing homelessness.

Dr. Merritt said the Augusta Health Mobile Clinic runs to 14 locations every month to provide care. If you do not have internet access, you can call the hospital for more information on the mobile clinic.

