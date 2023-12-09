Cream of the Crop
Riverheads falls to Radford 39-21 in VHSL Class 2 State Championship

Radford wins its first state championship since 1972
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WHSV) - Radford won its first state championship since 1972, defeating Riverheads 39-21 at Salem Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bobcats quarterback Landen Clark completed 16 of 23 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 106 yards on 15 carries to go with four touchdowns.

Riverheads was led by running back Cayden Cook-Cash who ran the ball 34 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

After Riverheads led 14-13 in the second quarter, Radford scored 12 unanswered points to take a 25-14 lead at halftime.

Cook-Cash’s 2-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter cut Radford’s lead to 25-21. However, the Gladiators wouldn’t get any closer.

Riverheads was seeking an eighth straight state championship. If they had won Saturday, it would’ve marked the Gladiators first state title in Class 2.

