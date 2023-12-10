Cream of the Crop
‘Breakfast with Santa’ raises money for foster care

The second annual event was a success, with one sponsor buying out all of the seats for more...
The second annual event was a success, with one sponsor buying out all of the seats for more than 300 people.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds gathered for Foster Love Ministries’ Breakfast with Santa. The sold-out event helped raise money for foster youth in the area.

The second annual event was a success, with one sponsor buying out all of the seats for more than 300 people.

According to Foster Love Ministries, more than 150 foster kids are in the Staunton-Augusta County-Waynesboro area, and only 40 families can accept them. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization hopes to continue educating people on the urgent need for foster care in the area.

“We know not everyone can be a foster parent, but everyone can do something. When we build whole communities, it means just saying yes to the next right thing,” said Foster Love Ministries’ co-founder, Jennifer Eccles, “We have a lot of ways that people can show support to our children in our community and that’s all we’re asking for.”

FLM helps cover some of the gaps that can make a difference in a parent keeping their child in their home. This includes material support to new foster families and placements with anything a foster parent may need (cribs, pajamas, stuffed animals, hygiene items, underwear, etc.) to make their home as welcoming and safe as possible.

The board members provide monthly support and education groups. Foster Love Ministries continues to support adoptive families long after the Department of Social Services is no longer involved.

Eccles said having events like ‘Breakfast with Santa’ helps the organization build community partnerships and continue its mission to improve outcomes for at-risk and foster youth.

