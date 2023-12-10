Disc golf grows in popularity during Apple Valley tournament

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Disc golf continues to grow in popularity. Multiple Apple Valley Disc Golf players find it to be an extraordinary game for any season and level.

“It is a purely dynamic sport. There’s nothing quite like it that prepares you for what you will have to do, and the biomechanics that it takes to throw a disk.,” Apple Valley Disc Golf’s Club president, Nathan Hughes, said, “There’s nothing quite like it when you see it peak, fly straight and go right where you want it.”

Apple Valley Disc Golf typically has rounds at Sherando Park, Jim Barnett Park, Rockland Park, Poor House Farm Park and Limestone Ledges DGC. The sport has made an impression in Shenandoah County.

“It’s growing leaps and bounds. I’ve noticed the last couple years the interest in Maurytown and down at Swover Creek,” Shenvalee Golf Resort’s project manager, Marc Williams, said, “I got to meet Nathan Hughes, and there’s some family members playing It’s grown right before our eyes.”

Saturday’s tournament involved 50 players and 15 disc golf professionals. The growth in interest continued as the eight-hour affair included five divisions.

“If it doesn’t exclude anybody, you’ve got everything from pros to amateurs it is 45 divisions, and it gets people walking right off the street, as well as traveling pros, an opportunity to perform,” Williams said.

Apple Valley Disc Golf is based out of Winchester and has been around for over five years. The league’s goal is to broaden the sport’s future.

“I see us knocking on the door of the disc golf tour. There’s we’ve always been spoiled with good disc golf courses, good traditional ball, golf courses. If that’s a reality, then I could die happy,” Hughes said.

The best advice players like Hughes and Williams have for getting into disc golf is to start small and see how far you can go.

