JMU’s Green wins Bill Dudley Award

The James Madison defensive lineman was announced the winner of the Bill Dudley Award, which goes to the the Commonwealth of Virginia’s best college football player in Division I.

"It's something I'm going to tell my kids about one day."



JMU defensive lineman Jalen Green reacts to winning the 2023 Bill Dudley Award. The award goes to The Commonwealth's best college football player competing at Division I.



Green is the first defensive player to win the award since 2017. He’s also the first JMU player to win the award since 2016.

The defensive lineman totaled 15.5 sacks in just nine games before his season was cut short due to injury.

In addition, Green has been named College Football Network National Player, Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year and was selected as a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and CFN.

