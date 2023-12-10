Cream of the Crop
JMU’s Green wins Bill Dudley Award

James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green tackles South Alabama's Kentrel Bullock in the...
James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green tackles South Alabama's Kentrel Bullock in the backfield during a football game on Sept. 30, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 10, 2023
(WHSV) - Jalen Green continues to add to his trophy case.

The James Madison defensive lineman was announced the winner of the Bill Dudley Award, which goes to the the Commonwealth of Virginia’s best college football player in Division I.

Green is the first defensive player to win the award since 2017. He’s also the first JMU player to win the award since 2016.

The defensive lineman totaled 15.5 sacks in just nine games before his season was cut short due to injury.

In addition, Green has been named College Football Network National Player, Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year and was selected as a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and CFN.

