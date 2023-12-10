JMU’s Green wins Bill Dudley Award
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Jalen Green continues to add to his trophy case.
The James Madison defensive lineman was announced the winner of the Bill Dudley Award, which goes to the the Commonwealth of Virginia’s best college football player in Division I.
Green is the first defensive player to win the award since 2017. He’s also the first JMU player to win the award since 2016.
The defensive lineman totaled 15.5 sacks in just nine games before his season was cut short due to injury.
In addition, Green has been named College Football Network National Player, Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year and was selected as a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and CFN.
