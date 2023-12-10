Cream of the Crop
TJ Bickerstaff scores 21 to lead No. 18 James Madison over Old Dominion 84-69

James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) drives in for a layup against Old Dominion guard Chaunce Jenkins (2) and forward Dani Pounds (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)(Mike Caudill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 18 James Madison to an 84-69 victory at Old Dominion.

Michael Green III, Jaylen Carey and Terrence Edwards each added 13 points for the Dukes.

JMU big men Bickerstaff and Carey combined to go 9-of-9 from the floor in the first half.

Once the Dukes started hitting 3-pointers late in the first, there wasn’t much Old Dominion could do to slow them down.

Chaunce Jenkins led the Monarchs (3-6) with 19 points, Vasean Allette added 14 and Devin Ceaser had 13.

