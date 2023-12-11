Backcountry campfire burn lifted on Blue Ridge Parkway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Park Service released a statement on Monday, December 11 that the backcountry campfire ban has been lifted on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

National Park Service officials remind visitors that while the weather conditions allow for campfires to resume, fire danger is still high across the region.

NPS says fires in developed areas also must be confined to designated fire rings and grills and to always attend and fully extinguish these fires until cool to the touch.

