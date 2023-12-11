Bridgewater planning to build Convocation Hall at Harrison Park

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Bridgewater is laying the groundwork for its next major project. On Tuesday night town staff will update the town council on the early stages of planning for the town’s Convocation Hall. The hope is to build an indoor recreation and event center at Harrison Park.

The Convocation Hall would be built off of the existing Doug Will Tennis Center. The town is working with an engineering firm on conceptual drawings to determine what the facility would look like and what it would cost to build.

“Convocation Hall could potentially house a number of things, indoor basketball courts, volleyball courts. It could include meeting spaces, certainly a larger room for perhaps a wedding reception, a trade show, we have a summer camp that we offer every summer so we might be able to expand some of our summer camp offerings, maybe some other childcare opportunities, first aid clinics. There are lots of different things that we think we could utilize this space for,” said Bridgewater Assistant Town Manager for Administration Alex Wilmer.

Wilmer said the town has been talking about a project like this for several years as there has been interest in indoor basketball courts and more community spaces. However, he said the project is very much still in the conceptual phase.

“Once we get some cost estimates and drawings from the engineer we need to look at funding sources. How do we fund this? There are long-term loans and will this fit in with that? So timeline-wise wise it’s going to be a couple of years out before we break ground, there is a lot that needs to be figured out,” said Wilmer.

The Convocation Hall would be directly connected to the Doug Will Tennis Center and would include a building that links the two facilities. There is also an idea to include an indoor pool and a climbing wall with the facility down the line.

The exact size and scope of what the facility would look like are still being worked out, so the cost of building the facility has not yet been determined.

