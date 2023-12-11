Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Central Virginia winery anticipates ‘phenomenal’ 2023 wines

Virginia wine is on a whole other level this year.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia wine is on a whole other level this year.

Winemakers say the weather was on their side the product will prove it.

If you are looking for some quality wine, one Albemarle County vineyard says this season is the best they’ve seen in years, and they are not alone.

“This year was just exceptional. If I had to give it a grade, it would definitely be an A,” Hark Vineyards winemaker AJ Greely said, “The weather was just phenomenal, super dry. Very little disease pressure, very little pest pressure. Pretty outstanding across the board.”

She says despite a couple very dry spells, the grapes off the vines are great.

“It was a very compact season for us. The fruit, the numbers, chemistry that came in was just outstanding. I think you will see some phenomenal wines coming out of the 2023 vintage,” Greely said.

Now the next phase begins in turning all of this very nice grape juice into even better wine.

“We’re hanging, stirring, and taking care and keeping everything safe. Once we return for the holiday season, we’ll look at blendings and prepping things for bottling,” Greely said.

RELATED:

Drought yields better quality grapes for local wineries (nbc29.com)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Multiple departments responded to a house fire Monday morning.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire on Keezletown Road
Jack Cameron- Waynesboro
First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

JMU basketball programs stay focused during finals period
JMU basketball programs stay focused during finals period
Natural Bridge Zoo owner files injunction to delay hearing
The Town of Bridgewater is laying the groundwork for its next major project. On Tuesday night...
Bridgewater planning to build Convocation Hall at Harrison Park
Bridgewater planning to build Convocation Hall at Harrison Park
Shenandoah County Public Schools is asking for drivers in the community to be more mindful....
Shenandoah County Public Schools urges drivers to stop for school buses