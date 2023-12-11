Chilly but dry week ahead

Winter Storm Warning:

Winter storm warning remains in effect for Western Grant & Pendleton Counties until NOON- an additional 1-2″ of snow is possible with winds gusting to 40 mph. Slick roads. The snow and wind may lead to reduced visibility at times.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER MORNING for slick roads across the mountains. Lower elevations, roads are mainly wet but higher elevations can expect slick roads. Use caution on the morning commute. Several school delays this morning. You can find those here: https://www.whsv.com/weather/closings/. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day. Chilly with temperatures in the 30s and increasing wind. Much much colder behind the front. Snow showers for the Allegheny mountains during the morning, tapering off into the afternoon. Mix of clouds and sun for the day with mountain wave clouds and staying cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and windy. Winds lessen late day and let up in the evening. Mostly clear for the evening. Temperatures in the 30s. Mostly clear overnight and a very cold. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine but chilly for the day. Highs in the mid 40s. Clear into the evening with temperatures into the 30s. A mostly clear and cold night with lows in the mid 20s. Watching a dry cold front pass through the region but not windy.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s. Mostly sunny and chilly for the day with highs in the mid 40s. A chilly evening with temperatures into the 30s and clear. Staying clear overnight and very cold with lows into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day and cold with temperatures into the 30s. Abundant sunshine for the day but cool. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Staying clear through the evening with temperatures quickly dropping into the 30s. Clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold early. Temperatures into the 30s. More sunshine for the day and dry. Highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly clear through the evening and cool. Temperatures falling into the 30s quickly. Mostly clear overnight. Lows into the upper 20s to near 30.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.