EMU track and field complex renovation nearing completion amid 2024 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Eastern Mennonite University’s (EMU) biggest capital projects is nearing completion just in time for its 2024 track and field season.

The renovation adds two more lanes to the existing six along with lights and moves all field aspects into the middle of the track to allow spectators to stay in one spot.

“The existing track and field complex was built in the early 80s, it was resurfaced in the early 2000s but has been largely untouched since that point,” Braydon Hoover, associate Vice President of advancement at EMU said. “We understand that track and field complexes of our size their lifecycles run out about 25 years and so it was time to do it number one.”

Hoover said EMU’s track and field team was practicing and meeting at other locations because of the conditions of the former track and field complex.

“Track and field is one of the largest growing programs across the United States and we knew that we had a whole bunch of prospective students who were interested in coming to EMU to participate in track and field but weren’t going to do so without an upgraded facility,” Hoover said.

Hoover said once the new complex is complete, they will be able to bring back high school track and field meets and offer a place for local retirement communities and neighborhoods to have a place to walk or run.

“For athletics specifically we have had 24 brand new students that we wouldn’t have otherwise gotten had it not been for this new complex, come to EMU, enroll in EMU this year because of the new track complex so we’re thrilled that it’s already paying dividends,” Hoover said.

Hoover said the entire university from academics to advancement has rallied around this project and sees its importance and potential.

“One of the things that I think is so important about the educational opportunities that track and field in particular provides is it’s both a team sport and an individual sport so you’re working with individuals and you’re competing against yourself to be better than you were yesterday and I don’t think there’s a better physical embodiment of our university’s motto ‘lead together’ than that,” Hoover said.

He said things are on schedule to use the new complex this upcoming spring season.

