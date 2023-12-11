Cream of the Crop
Family member charged with murder after father, son found shot to death

Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last...
Marvin Jermaine Moody faces two murder charges after two family members were found dead last week.(Henrico County Police Department)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A relative of the father and son found shot to death in a Glen Allen home last week has been charged with two counts of murder.

Police say 40-year-old Marvin Jermaine Moody became a suspect after Malcolm Moody, 38, and Albert Moody Jr., 70, were found shot to death inside a home on Little Five Loop.

He was arrested and charged on Monday.

Marvin Moody also faces two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Breeden at 804-501-5000.

