First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average

(WHSV) - A strong system brought severe weather to parts of the southeast over the weekend then brought rain and snow to the area Sunday into Monday.

The system began as rain in our area on Sunday, and it was a beneficial but chilly rain. Several locations saw over an inch of rain.

Rainfall totals 12-10-23 (Maxuser | WHSV)

The rain quickly changed over to snow with the colder air moving in behind the front Sunday night.

Not able to see much on our cameras right now but check out VDOT and WVDOT! Snow is falling west of I-81 and higher elevations east toward the Blue Ridge! pic.twitter.com/SceOARy30R — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) December 11, 2023

Many saw snow-covered grass and accumulation along colder surfaces Monday morning. Check out these viewer-submitted photos.

Autoplay

Snowfall reports from the National Weather Service show several spots picked up 1-2″ of snow! Snowshoe, West Virginia saw 3″.

Snowfall reports from the National Weather Service for 12/10/23- 12/11/23 (Maxuser | WHSV)

Allegheny Mountain at the Pendleton/Randolph County line 12-11-23 (Maxuser | Pendleton County Commission)

The Allegheny Mountains were still seeing light snow as of Monday morning. Snow showers are expected to wrap up by the afternoon.

This snow fell just a day before the average 1st snow of the season in the Valley.

Well, would you look at that! This was the first measurable snow of the season for a lot of the area and it was just a day before the average 1st snow 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/veqhcwzEk8 — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) December 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.