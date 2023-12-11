First Snow of the Season for the Valley Falls Right Around Average
Colder air behind a front changed rain to snow briefly Sunday night
(WHSV) - A strong system brought severe weather to parts of the southeast over the weekend then brought rain and snow to the area Sunday into Monday.
The system began as rain in our area on Sunday, and it was a beneficial but chilly rain. Several locations saw over an inch of rain.
The rain quickly changed over to snow with the colder air moving in behind the front Sunday night.
Many saw snow-covered grass and accumulation along colder surfaces Monday morning. Check out these viewer-submitted photos.
Snowfall reports from the National Weather Service show several spots picked up 1-2″ of snow! Snowshoe, West Virginia saw 3″.
The Allegheny Mountains were still seeing light snow as of Monday morning. Snow showers are expected to wrap up by the afternoon.
This snow fell just a day before the average 1st snow of the season in the Valley.
